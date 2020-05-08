Joyce Suzanne Denby-Campbell, 59, of Cowan passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence.
Joyce taught school at C.D. Stamps in Tullahoma for over 10 years. She loved to shop, go fishing and camping. Joyce was a people person and cared for everyone she met. She will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, aunt and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Beatrice Barttlett; first husband, Jerry Wayne Denby; second husband, Timothy Clint Campbell; two sons, Mark Wade Luttrell, JR. and Brent Eugene Tate; one brother, Earl Barttlett, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Denby Leggitt ( Jay Rickles) and Susie Denby (Jonathon White); one brother, Joey Ewing; eight grandchildren, Tarence Leggitt, Alanna Denby Leggitt, Robert Leggitt, Jonathan Denby, William Christie, Kamyiah Leggitt, Adrian White and Aaliyah White; great grandchildren, Anatasia Leigh Leggitt; several nieces and nephews; the Denby Family and her beloved dog, Lucas.
