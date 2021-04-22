Joyce Tedder Lewis, 86, of Lynchburg died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Hillcrest Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Darryl Lewis and Phillip Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Joyce was born April 20, 1935 in Auburntown to the late Dave Houston and Media Nola Dixon Tedder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Leonard Thomas Lewis and a great grandson, Jack Wesley Taylor.
Joyce is survived by her children, Cassandra Harrington and husband, Garry C. Adams, Randall Thomas (Bonnie) Lewis; four grandchildren, Elliot Harrington, Adrienne (Reid) Tankersley, Faron (Sandy) Lewis, Mallory (John) Taylor; seven great grandchildren, Aubrey, Abram, Nola Tankersley, Wyatt and Leo Taylor, Julia and Eleanor Lewis; a brother, David (Barbara) Tedder and several nieces and nephews.
She worked as a bookkeeper for their family businesses, the last being, Lynchburg Stone, Inc. and L & R Trucking, Inc. Joyce was a talented seamstress, accomplished home decorator and an avid gardener. Her and husband Leonard enjoyed attending Moore County sports games wherever they played. She dearly loved her family and her church families at Grundy Street Church of Christ in Tullahoma where she was currently a member; Broad Street Church of Christ in Scottsboro, Ala. and Horse Mountain Church of Christ in Shelbyville.
If preferred, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avalon Hospice of Tullahoma, 305 1/2 S. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN. 37388 or Bailey Manor, 113 Medical Center Blvd., Fayetteville, TN. 37334.
Hillcrest Funeral Home Inc., of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 25, 2021