anthony.jpg

Juanita Anthony 80, of Tullahoma passed May 4, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. She was preceded in death four sisters, Josephine, Mildred, Katherine, and Effie Mae; two brothers, Tommy Locke, and Eddie Lawson Anthony; and grandson, Tylon York.

Miss Juanita obeyed the gospel and was a devoted member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Manchester where she served on the mother’s board. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, and watching sports. In 1980, Miss Juanita was hired as a clerk typist in the Admissions and Records Office. In 1982, she became the secretary for the Athletic Department. From 1982 to 2009, Miss Juanita became the face, voice, authority, and heartbeat of athletics. She worked alongside athletic directors, coaches, athletes, faculty, and staff for 29 years. She was a crown jewel at Motlow College. Her influence lives on.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Anthony as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.