Juanita Anthony 80, of Tullahoma passed May 4, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. She was preceded in death four sisters, Josephine, Mildred, Katherine, and Effie Mae; two brothers, Tommy Locke, and Eddie Lawson Anthony; and grandson, Tylon York.
Miss Juanita obeyed the gospel and was a devoted member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Manchester where she served on the mother’s board. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, and watching sports. In 1980, Miss Juanita was hired as a clerk typist in the Admissions and Records Office. In 1982, she became the secretary for the Athletic Department. From 1982 to 2009, Miss Juanita became the face, voice, authority, and heartbeat of athletics. She worked alongside athletic directors, coaches, athletes, faculty, and staff for 29 years. She was a crown jewel at Motlow College. Her influence lives on.
She is survived by one sister, Margaret White of Tullahoma; children Mark (Felecia), Keith (Stacey) Anthony, Tammy York, and Raymond Woods; nine grandchildren, Laken Grizzard, Cassius (Jamie) Barnes, Ashley (Brian) Stockton, Caleb King, Sierra, Nathaniel, Aaron Anthony, Abbey, and McCord York, LaRenta Buchanan, great grandchildren, LaKayah, Maddox Barnes, Alexus Grizzard, Cain Anthony, Trinite Stockton, Isaiah Buchanan. Devoted friends, Odessa Locke, Joyce Bateman, and Nancy King. Host of nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Tullahoma with Funeral Services to follow at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Minister Glenn Sutton officiating and Pastor Robert McClean as Eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.
Tullahoma News – May 10, 2023
