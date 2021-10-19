Juanita Carol Morris, 72, of Tullahoma, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

She was born August 1, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Charlie Hall and Blanche Cofell Davenport.

She was retired from The Tullahoma Newspaper and Sanford Incorporated. A favorite pastime was sewing and making quilts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lena Marie Moxley, and a brother, Terry Davenport.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Morris, of Tullahoma; two sons, William Moxley, and his wife Tina, of Tullahoma, and Robert Moxley, and his wife Teresa, of Shelbyville; a sister, Charlene Slayton, of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Briana Moxley, Mariah Moxley, and Cassandra Comstock.

Feldhaus Memorial Chapel in Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 20, 2021

