Juanita Carol Morris, 72, of Tullahoma, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
She was born August 1, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Charlie Hall and Blanche Cofell Davenport.
She was retired from The Tullahoma Newspaper and Sanford Incorporated. A favorite pastime was sewing and making quilts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lena Marie Moxley, and a brother, Terry Davenport.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Morris, of Tullahoma; two sons, William Moxley, and his wife Tina, of Tullahoma, and Robert Moxley, and his wife Teresa, of Shelbyville; a sister, Charlene Slayton, of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Briana Moxley, Mariah Moxley, and Cassandra Comstock.
Feldhaus Memorial Chapel in Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 20, 2021