Judith “Judy” Ann Conlee Morgan, 68, of Cowan, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at her residence.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Sept. 8, 1952 to the late James and Irene (Crabtree) Conlee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral services will take place at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 7in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 7, 2021

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.