Judith “Judy” Ann Conlee Morgan, 68, of Cowan, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at her residence. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Sept. 8, 1952 to the late James and Irene (Crabtree) Conlee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 7in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 7, 2021