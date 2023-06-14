Judy.jpg

Judith Ann King, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 71.

Mrs. King was born in Lynchburg to the late William Ray and Delilah Jane Tomes Burns. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Estill Springs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth “Butch” King; and two brothers, Eddie Burns and Randy Partin.

