Judith Ann King, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 71.
Mrs. King was born in Lynchburg to the late William Ray and Delilah Jane Tomes Burns. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Estill Springs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth “Butch” King; and two brothers, Eddie Burns and Randy Partin.
She is survived by four children, Christopher (Karen) King, Michelle (George) Trussell, Kevin Meadows (Bri), and Donnie (Deanna) Meadows; one brother, Thomas Burns; seven grandchildren, Elliott, Josh, Elijah, Kelsey, Kaleb, Jessica, and Matthew; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Cashion, Remington, and Ruger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with David Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 14, 2023
