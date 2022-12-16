Judith Ann Riddle Shuss, 83, was born May 17, 1939 and passed away peacefully from this world Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, James R. Shuss; her granddaughter, Tiffanie Mykaela; her parents, Sarah Boyd and William Riddle; her sister, Billie Jo Nunley; her brother-in-law, Jimmie Nunley; and her brother-in-law, Randy Lowe.

