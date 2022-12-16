Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Judith Ann Riddle Shuss, 83, was born May 17, 1939 and passed away peacefully from this world Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, James R. Shuss; her granddaughter, Tiffanie Mykaela; her parents, Sarah Boyd and William Riddle; her sister, Billie Jo Nunley; her brother-in-law, Jimmie Nunley; and her brother-in-law, Randy Lowe.
Judy was a veteran of the Woman’s Army Air Corps. After her time in the Army, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she met the love of her life, James. R. Shuss and they were married on Aug. 5, 1961.
They were blessed with two daughter, Stacy (Robert) of Tullahoma, Sarah (Ross) of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, CJ Carney (Victoria) of Tullahoma; Sarah Carney of Spencer; Alec Shuss-Taylor of Kansas City and Ewan Shuss-Taylor of Kansas City. Two great-grandchildren, Avery of Tullahoma and Adelynn of Tullahoma. She is also survived by sister, Connie Tucker Brunner Lowe and various cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 18, 2022
