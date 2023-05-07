Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Born May 17, 1939, age 83, passed peacefully from this world Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. She is proceeded in death by her ex-husband James R. Shuss, her granddaughter Tiffanie Mykaela, her parents Sarah Boyd and William Riddle, her sister Billie Jo Nunley, her brother-in-law Jimmie Nunley and her brother-in-law Randy Lowe. Judy was a veteran of the Woman’s Army Air Corps. After her time in the Army, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she met the love of her life, James R. Shuss, and they were married on Aug. 5, 1961. They were blessed with two daughters Stacy (Robert) of Tullahoma and Sarah (Ross) of Kansas City and niece Kelly Brunner of Tullahoma.
Grandchildren CJ Carney (Victoria) of Tullahoma, Sarah Carney of Spencer, Alec Shuss-Taylor of Kansas City, and Ewan Shuss-Taylor of Kansas City, and Jesse Culpepper of Lynchburg. Two great-grandchildren Avery and Adelynn of Tullahoma. She is also survived by her sister Connie Tucker Brunner Lowe, various cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, May 13 at 1 to 4 p.m. at the Tullahoma Women’s Club. All who knew her and loved her are welcomed.
Tullahoma News – May 7, 2023
