Judith Ann Roland Epley, 91, of Tullahoma passed peacefully from this life at 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021 at her home in Tullahoma.
She had been residing at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, a favorite of the staff, for six years at the time of her death. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Martin Epley (June 21, 1929- Dec. 6, 2010).
She is survived by her three sons, John Martin “Mark” Epley, Jr., M.D. (Cindy) of Cookeville, Daniel Thomas Epley (Debbie) of Burleson, Texas, and William Scott Epley (Sylvia) of Tullahoma. She is also survived by her 10 beloved grandchildren: David, Ellen (Tommy), Rachel (Lucas) Whitehead, and Annie-children of Mark and Cindy; Chad (Kristen) and Katie-children of Dan and Debbie; Clint (Leigha), Sam (Delaney), Olivia and Meg (Austin)-children of Scott and Sylvia; and two great-grandchildren: Caroline (Clint & Leigha); John Hollis (Sam and Delaney).
Ann was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Johnson City (Washington County) the only daughter of the late Thomas Wiley Roland and the late Willie Lee Crowe. She was raised and educated in Johnson City, along with her older brother, William Elvin (Bill) Roland (1926-1986). She attended Science Hill High School and after graduation completed two years of undergraduate studies at Ward Belmont in Nashville. After receiving her two-year degree there, she transferred to East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. While there she met a handsome young Ensign in the United States Navy named John Epley from Erwin (Unicoi County). She asked him to tutor her in a mutual mathematics class, they fell in love, and were married May 9, 1953. (She made an “A” in the class, Dad made a “B”!). They moved to Tullahoma in 1957 when our father went to work as a Mechanical Engineer at AEDC. They lived at 621 Westside Drive for 53 years, adding and renovating the home as need demanded.
Mrs. Epley taught science and math throughout her long teaching career, primarily in the Tullahoma City School system. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense, helpful and fair teacher by all her students. In later year’s she would thrill to meet former students in town that credited her classes with their lifelong desire to excel. She managed to teach with passion and excellence, raise three sons to responsible manhood, and, at the same time, and run a successful household.
She loved gardening, flowers, growing vegetables and working in her yard. It was her way of relaxing, her “therapy”. She was also an avid lifelong golfer, initially with her father in Johnson City, followed by ladies golf leagues, and finally with her husband. She and our father also enjoyed square dancing and playing bridge. They participated in a long-term bridge club (Tullahoma) for over 40 years. In retirement years they acquired a small RV and toured the United States together on several occasions.
She and our father made deliberate efforts to be involved in the lives of their grandchildren. Plays, recitals, sporting events, birthdays, holidays, school events and parties, baptisms, doctor visits, extended summer vacations, trips to the lake; these illustrate just some of the time and attention investments my parents made in their grandchildren’s lives. As a result, their lives are tightly bound both in life and in death. You could not ask for better mentors.
She and our family attended the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma for decades and she was an active member of various women’s groups and her Sunday school class.
Funeral services will be held at Kilgore Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 3. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. Graveside service to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The Reverend Dr. Herb Hester will officiate the services.
Finally, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living of Tullahoma. During the past 6 years, they have provided our Mom with excellent, compassionate care while she was a resident.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 2, 2022