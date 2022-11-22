Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Graveside services for Judith Brisby Wright, 87 of Tullahoma were conducted Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Bryant Cemetery in Lewisburg.
Mrs. Judith departed this life on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born in Marshall County, on Nov. 15, 1935. She was a graduate of Marshall County High School, attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and was a graduate of Cumberland University. She resided in Tullahoma, Tennessee, with her husband of over 60 years and was a member of Tullahoma First United Methodist Church.
Judy was a wonderful wife and mother, raising three children with her husband. She was also a loving and generous grandmother, known as “Juju” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved music and was an accomplished pianist. She also enjoyed swimming, gardening, and spending time outdoors.
Judy worked as an accountant for the Department of Defense at Arnold Engineering Development Center prior to her retirement. She then worked with her husband to manage three family businesses.
Judy is survived by her husband, L.E. Wright, and her children, John (Lisa) Wright, Tullahoma, and Emily (Kyle) Clemmer, Murfreesboro; six grandchildren: Justin (Taryn) Walker, Prospect, Ky.; Lindsey (Abner) Herndon, Cedar Hill; Samual (Samantha) Wright, Tullahoma; and Morgan Clemmer, Benjamin Clemmer, and Patrick Clemmer, Murfreesboro; and four great grandchildren. Judy is preceded in death by her daughter, Elise Wright Walker; her parents, Clayton and Lucille Brisby; and her sister, Jone Hardy Richardson.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and are honored to serve the Wright family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Tullahoma First United Methodist Church, Henry Center, in memory of Judy. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.