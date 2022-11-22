Graveside services for Judith Brisby Wright, 87 of Tullahoma were conducted Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Bryant Cemetery in Lewisburg.

Mrs. Judith departed this life on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born in Marshall County, on Nov. 15, 1935. She was a graduate of Marshall County High School, attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and was a graduate of Cumberland University. She resided in Tullahoma, Tennessee, with her husband of over 60 years and was a member of Tullahoma First United Methodist Church.

