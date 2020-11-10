Judith Dausch “Judy” Crook, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at NHC at the age of 80.
Mrs. Crook was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Clarence and Florence Dausch and worked during her life as a certified public accountant. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crook was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas Crook.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Crook had asked that donations be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2229, Louisville, Kentucky 40201.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 11, 2020