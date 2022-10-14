Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Judith “Judy” Starr, 77, of Manchester passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
Mrs. Starr was born on Nov. 24, 1944 in LaFollette to her late parents Dr. Clyde Bowman Sharp and Mrs. Blanche Claiborne Sharp. Mrs. Starr is survived by her husband of 56 years, Mr. Rogers Fleming Starr, Jr.; children, Dr. Stacey (Mr. Jeff Chaplain) Pace, Col. (Ret.) Michael (Mrs. Christy) Starr, and Mrs. Amy (Mr. Alfredo Perez) Starr; and 15 beloved grandchildren: Aidan, Connor, Henry, Isaac, Graham, Quentin, Grace, David, Claire, Abigail, Charlotte, Gabriel, Alex, Christian, and Matthew. Mrs. Starr graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in English. She devoted her life to being a wife and mother. She was a member of the St. Mark Catholic Church and affiliated with First United Methodist Church in Manchester. She volunteered in the community for many organizations including Contact Lifeline, Hospital Auxiliary, and Vocational Training Center. She was also a member of the Dig ‘n Dream Garden Club, First United Methodist Women's Club, and the Tullahoma Women’s Club, having served as president and vice president. Mrs. Starr loved to read, write poetry, cook, and host gatherings. For 40 plus years she prayed while walking/jogging 5 miles every day. She was valiant in striving to live gracefully with progressive Parkinson's and cognitive decline.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Manchester. Graveside service will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. EST, at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette. The family appreciates donations to either First United Methodist Church or St. Mark Catholic Church in memory of Mrs. Starr, or flowers, if preferred. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Starr family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 16, 2022
