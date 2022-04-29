Judith Warren Williams, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, April 25, 2022 at her home at the age of 78.
Judy was born in East Tallasee, Alabama to the late Frank and Pauline Warren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis L. Williams. Judy is survived by her three daughters, Christie (John) Loboda, Cathy (Larry) Lucas and Carol (Neal) Castleberry; one brother, Jerry (Lena) Warren; six grandchildren, Jenny (Alex) Whittle, Emily (Dan) Hitchcock, Kaylee (Dylan) Loftis, Patrick Lucas, Paige Lucas, and Katie (Trey) Nichols; and three great-grandchildren, Zeke Whittle, Jane Hitchcock, and Griffin Loftis.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at First Baptist Church in Tullahoma from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Tom Smartt officiating. A graveside gathering will then be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Saraland, Alabama.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 1, 2022