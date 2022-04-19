Judy Faye Jones Brown Kelley, 71, of Fairview passed away April 14, 2022 at her home with family members by her side. Judy was born in Manchester on Oct. 9, 1950 to the late Vernie and Ruby Stockton Jones.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Vernie and Ruby Jones, Brothers Ernest (Buddy) and Vernie Wayne Jones Sr., Sisters Betty Lois Ferguson, Geneva Prosser, Doris Keele, Donna Tant, mother in law Fearen Kelley, son Brandon Kelley, and granddaughter Donna Wolfe.
Survived by her husband of 26 years, Randall T. Kelley, Sisters Mary Ruth Daniels, Barbara Bracken, and Kathy Blair, daughters Stephanie (Brandon) Warf, Leslie Kotsch, and Sonya (Donna) Hampton. Survived also by sons Bryan (Kathy) Brown, Johnathan (Tara) Kelley.
Judy’s professional career was in Finance and Loan Company management. Because of her accomplishments and professionalism in this field, Judy became the start-up person of choice to open many new offices for several companies in middle Tennessee.
Judy also was a gifted and self-taught craft person in needle work, crocheting and quilting and loved making things for her children, grand and great grand-children, which she was blessed with many.
Judy is survived by 22 grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua, Andrew, Cheyenne, Abby, Ian, Judy and Kiera Brown, Bailey Watson, Chelsea Maupin, Mya, Brennen and Kye Kotsch, Gene and Sean Coe, Dana Wolfe, Autumn and Chandler Kelley, Jayden and Tayvin Bowman, Jaden and Cambry Kelley and 17 great grand-children.
Judy is dearly loved and will be forever missed in our daily lives.
Funeral service will be April 20 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 9090 Tennessee 100, Nashville, TN 37221.
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 20, 2022