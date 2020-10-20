Judy Katherine Nelson of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family at the age of 77.
Mrs. Nelson was born in Erlanger, Ky., to the late Herman and Florida Lou Parks Hogue. During her life, Judy worked as a purchasing agent for Wilson Sporting Goods, was a former member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, and loved golfing, gardening, and all things involving nature. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nelson; and one son, Dwight Nelson. Mrs.
Nelson is survived by two daughters, Alicia Bernarding and her husband Trevin, and Stacy Brotherton and her husband Bill; six grandchildren, Bridget, Breanna, Brooklyn, Bret, Katie, and Will; one sister, Mary Jane Christopher; and two brothers, Merrill Hogue, and Jim Hogue and his wife Diane.
A graveside service for Mrs. Nelson will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to either the Lung Cancer Foundation of America- 15 S. Franklin St. New Ulm, MN 56073; or the Alzheimer’s Association- 4825 Trousdale Dr. Suite 220 Nashville, TN 37220.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 21, 2020