Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Judy Lynn Frye, 75, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Saturday Oct. 22, at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Nutter officiating. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Mrs. Frye passed from this life on Oct. 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was born on April 5, 1947, to the late James and Lovia Mae Winters in Greenville. Judy was a 65 graduate from Chuckey-Doak High School. She was a medical tech for the state of Tennessee for many years. Judy attended Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Lions Club where she would do vision and hearing screening. She has been a member for the past 15 years of the Tullahoma Lions Club. Judy was also a humanitarian for Remote Aerial Medical. She was a big Tennessee Vols and Tennessee Titans fan. In her spare time, she enjoyed board games, going to tunica, rv camping, fishing, and most of all spending time with her beloved family. She certainly enjoyed the traveling and the challenges in support of her husband military services. Judy was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dr. William Frye, OD; two sons, Jason Everhart and Bradley Frye (Amanda); one daughter, Shelley Coley (Mat); one brother, Ronnie Winters; two sisters, Kathy Winters and Sandra Knight (John). She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lovia Mae Winters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fisher House. www.fisherhouse.org.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
