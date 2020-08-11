Julia Vinson Roan, 79, passed away unexpectedly Saturday Aug. 8, 2020 at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
She was born in Montgomery, Ala., Sept. 14, 1940 to Bennie Frank Vinson Sr. and Alice Drummond Vinson who preceded her in death along with her husband, Forrest Collins Roan Jr.
She was a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church and was a retired medical technician.
A loving mother who cherished her family and friends (and her dog, Max). She was an avid reader and book collector who loved to exchange her latest finds with kindred spirits. She was a talented seamstress and crafter who shared her creations with others.
She is survived by her son, Stephen V. Roan and his wife, Esra of Memphis; daughters, Beverly Allen and her husband Dale of Athens, Ala., and Brenda Lovelady and her husband Donnie of Manchester; brother, Bennie Frank Vinson Jr. and his wife, Amanda of Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren, Chelsea Bean, Alexander Brock, Benjamin and Emre Roan; great grandchildren, Cassidy Murch and Emelia Bean.
A visitation with family and friends will be held Friday Aug. 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the parlors of Central Funeral Home in Manchester. wwwcentralfuneralhome.com.
A private service will be held at the Hillsboro Methodist Church with Pastor William Bailey officiating.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 12, 2020