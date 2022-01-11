Garner, Karen Kay, 70, of Tullahoma, passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Karen was a native of Marietta, Ohio and her family moved to Decherd when she was in elementary school because of family illness. She graduated from Franklin County High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro for several years. Karen especially enjoyed working in the medical field. People were drawn to her because of her smile and friendly nature. Many loved her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laughter, and Karen received many numerous compliments on her beautiful deep-blue eyes. She had a loving, caring, and compassionate heart for others, including her pets who she treated like members of her family. Karen was indeed the best wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She and her husband, David, were married for almost 47 years. Karen leaves behind a huge void in all our hearts. Her family is comforted by their faith, friends, and especially the stories from others of how Karen touched their lives.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Joe L. Wiseman, Sr. and Annabelle Steed Wiseman of Decherd; infant daughter, Lisa Ann Garner; brother, Joe L. Wiseman, Jr of Plano, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Kim M. Garner of Nashville and David Shannon of Saratoga, California; and one nephew, Donnie Garner of Nashville.
Karen is survived by her devoted husband, David A. Garner of Tullahoma; one son, Andrew Garner of Plano, Texas; two sisters, JoAnn Shannon of Saratoga, California and Sherry (Johnny) Walls of Decherd; one sister-in-law, Helen Wiseman of Plano, Texas; a host of nephews and nieces.
Funeral services for Karen were held Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Karen’s name to Tullahoma Funeral Home or Life Care Center of Tullahoma. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garner Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 12, 2022