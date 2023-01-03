Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Karen Keeble Reynolds of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 71. Graveside memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Mrs. Reynolds, a native of Tullahoma was the daughter of the late Cecil Keeble and the late Margaret Young Keeble. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and entertaining her friends and family. She also enjoyed listening to music and going to concerts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Reynolds and son, Adam Reynolds.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her daughter, Amy Fuller (Michael) of Charlotte, N.C.; step son, Doug Reynolds of North Carolina; sisters, Virginia Morrison of FL, Nancy Wanland, Sandra George and Linda Rose, all of Tullahoma; brothers, Johnny Minor of Tennessee and Billy Keeble of Texas and grandchildren, Kailey Caprio Reynolds of Florida, Sam Fuller, Katie Fuller and Georgia Fuller, all of Charlotte, N.C.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.