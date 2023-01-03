Karen Keeble Reynolds of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 71.  Graveside memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Mrs. Reynolds, a native of Tullahoma was the daughter of the late Cecil Keeble and the late Margaret Young Keeble. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and entertaining her friends and family.  She also enjoyed listening to music and going to concerts.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.