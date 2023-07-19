Karen Lynn (Anderson) Powers born September 1, 1946, passed away on July 13, 2023, at the age of 76 after an extended illness resulting in pulmonary complications from Myleofibrosis. Born in Roseland, Illinois, she is preceded in death by her parents John Edgar Anderson, Lucille Anderson, and younger brother Kent Anderson. The family requests in lieu of flowers that you make a tithe to Oaklawn Baptist Church of Winchester in Karen’s honor or a church of your choosing, go visit a shut-in, teach a children’s church class, or perform an act of kindness for someone in need.

Funeral was held Monday, July 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Johnny Mayes and Ray Gardner officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. 

