Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Karen Lynn (Anderson) Powers born September 1, 1946, passed away on July 13, 2023, at the age of 76 after an extended illness resulting in pulmonary complications from Myleofibrosis. Born in Roseland, Illinois, she is preceded in death by her parents John Edgar Anderson, Lucille Anderson, and younger brother Kent Anderson. The family requests in lieu of flowers that you make a tithe to Oaklawn Baptist Church of Winchester in Karen’s honor or a church of your choosing, go visit a shut-in, teach a children’s church class, or perform an act of kindness for someone in need.
Funeral was held Monday, July 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Johnny Mayes and Ray Gardner officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.