Graveside services for Mr. Karl Richard Kneile, age 80, of Tullahoma will be held Friday, June 18 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Kneile died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Jackson Madison Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
Karl was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in St Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri, School of Mines and Metallurgy, with a bachelor’s degree in physics, and was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He obtained a master’s degree in applied Math from the University of Missouri at Rolla, then pursued his doctorate of Statistics at Oklahoma State University.
In December of 1963, Karl married Jane Sheets whom he remained married to for 57 years until his death. The couple settled in Tullahoma in 1965 as Karl began his life-long work at AEDC. It was there that he was able to use his innate talents and skill as a mathematician to assist James Jacocks on pioneering work in the important field of jet engine technology and aeronautics with the ARO1 code. After 38 years of service as a senior technical analyst, Karl retired in November of 2004.
Both Karl and Jane were very active in the community, and long-time members of the First Christian Church of Tullahoma. Karl was an avid bowler, tennis player, racquet ball player, and later in life, pickle ball. He had a love for convertibles, buying his first one in 1967. From that point forward, Karl would always own a convertible, and became active in car rallies. Aside from his athletic and car pursuits, Karl was known as a fierce competitor in just about any game, and was an avid fan of puzzles, board games and brain teasers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Kneile; three daughters, Jackie Duerr (Chris), Debi Swaim (Ron), and Sandy Kneile; one brother, Robert Kneile (Diane); and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Amelia Kneile.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church of Tullahoma, 120 W. Grundy St., Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 20, 2021