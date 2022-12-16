Karon L. Cogar, 72, of Tullahoma passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Sewanee to the late, Lemmie and Melva Cogar. Karon was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. She also was previously employed at Ascend Federal Credit Union and worked in the servicing department.

