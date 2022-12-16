Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Karon L. Cogar, 72, of Tullahoma passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Sewanee to the late, Lemmie and Melva Cogar. Karon was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. She also was previously employed at Ascend Federal Credit Union and worked in the servicing department.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, one brother, Lother Cogar. She is survived by one sister, Joyce Cogar; nephew, Brian Cogar; sister-in-law, Diane Kay; great nieces, Briana, and Corrin Cogar; fur baby, Lizzy.
Funeral services were held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 16. Internment to immediately follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 18, 2022
