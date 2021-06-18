Katherine (Kathi) Reynolds Frazier, 67, of Grand Rapids, Michigan passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital. She was born in Aurora, Illinois on Jan. 7, 1954 to the late, James Thomas and Dorothy Wagner Reynolds. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with Funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Owens Chapel cemetery in Winchester.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 20, 2021