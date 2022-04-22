Funeral services for Katherine Farrar Smith, 83, of Normandy were conducted on Friday, April 22 in the Manchester Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Roger Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM on Friday until time of service. Mrs. Smith passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at McArthur Manor in Manchester after an extended illness.
Mrs. Katherine was born on May 8, 1938, to the late James Monroe and Becky Lou Hickerson Farrar, in Manchester. She was a homemaker and a member of the Blanton’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Katherine enjoyed working in her yard, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. She sang in a gospel quartet and performed in many gospel concerts.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Katherine is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Edgar Earl Smith; brothers, Eldon Farrar and his wife, Angie, and Horace Farrar and his wife, Edith; sisters, Eva Farrar Toms and her husband, Jess, and Odell Farrar Pitts and her husband, Bill; nieces and nephews, Glenda Toms Saine, Carol Toms Benson, Connie Toms Hill, Kathy Toms Eslinger, Claude Smith, Jr., Keith Smith, and Bruce Capshaw. She is survived by other nieces and nephews, Helen Toms Darden, Royce Toms, Kay Nelson, Kerry Farrar, Christy Swanson, Mark Farrar, Lori Shelton, Larry Smith, Pamela Capshaw, Earla Alexander, Karen Capshaw Rust, and Cindy Smith; several other extended family members and a host of friends.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – April 24, 2022