Katherine Marlene Allen Roper, 88, of Tullahoma passed away on March 3, 2023, at NHC of Tullahoma.
Born in Etowah, Tennessee, on Oct. 15, 1934, the daughter of the late, James and Carrie Allen. After graduating high school, she went to study Education at the University of Tennessee Knoxville which led her to become a Teacher. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma, and also was an elementary school teacher for Tullahoma City Schools. Katherine was a gifted writer that led her to write three books, Bands of Love, The Long Season, and lastly Our Life with Asperger’s Syndrome that she wrote with her son. Growing up she loved to go to the movies with her little sister which led her to love to watch western movies, and most importantly she loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Katherine was compassionate and simple whose passion was always caring for others more than herself. Katherine was more than happy to be the central figure in her children’s lives, especially her granddaughter, Holly. She provided love and support to Holly and always treasured the time she got to spend with Holly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by beloved granddaughter, Holly Katherine Brazelton; two brothers, James Allen (J.C), Jr. and Robert Allen; two sisters, Imo-Jean Dunn and Elizabeth Roberson; She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jerry Roper; son, Kevin Roper; daughter, Marla Roper Brazelton; sister, Carolyn Cantrell; special niece, Carolee Cantrell Sandlin (Chris); several other nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday March 11at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 8, 2023
