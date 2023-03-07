Roper.JPG

Katherine Marlene Allen Roper

Katherine Marlene Allen Roper, 88, of Tullahoma passed away on March 3, 2023, at NHC of Tullahoma.

Born in Etowah, Tennessee, on Oct. 15, 1934, the daughter of the late, James and Carrie Allen. After graduating high school, she went to study Education at the University of Tennessee Knoxville which led her to become a Teacher. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma, and also was an elementary school teacher for Tullahoma City Schools. Katherine was a gifted writer that led her to write three books, Bands of Love, The Long Season, and lastly Our Life with Asperger’s Syndrome that she wrote with her son. Growing up she loved to go to the movies with her little sister which led her to love to watch western movies, and most importantly she loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Katherine was compassionate and simple whose passion was always caring for others more than herself. Katherine was more than happy to be the central figure in her children’s lives, especially her granddaughter, Holly. She provided love and support to Holly and always treasured the time she got to spend with Holly.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Roper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.