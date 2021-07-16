Kathryn Margaret Stills Whaley, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester. A native of Winchester, she was born March 20, 1942 to the late, Taylor Lee and Myrtle Oma Stills. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Ray Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 18, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Whaley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

