Kay Frances Ables Stewart, 82, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Fayetteville on June 23, 1940, to the late William Thomas “Tom” Ables and Lucille “Lucy” Fanning Ables. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home chapel. Interment followed at Stewart Cemetery, Fayetteville. Pallbearers were Tyler Payne, Corey Thurston, Scott Dudley, Kalem Clark, Buster Cayton, and Dawson Clark.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 1, 2023
