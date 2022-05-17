Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Keith Alan Williams, 63, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Williams was born in Yuma, Arizona, to his late parents John Clifford Williams and June Pippitt Williams. He and his wife, Tina, were both members of First Baptist Church in Manchester. He was a machinist by trade and worked for UTC Aerospace for 39 years of his career. Mr. Williams was a devout Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved going to an occasional game. He was a family man and loved his family very much. Mr. Williams was a hard worker, provider, and a no nonsense kind of person. He also loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sheryl Williams. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tina Williams; sons, Chris (Jacqueline) Williams and David (Kasi) Williams; daughter, Erika Paige Williams; brothers, Gary Williams and Curt (Karen) Williams; sister, Sherrie (Roger) Lowe; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Makenzie.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 12 in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. GO DAWGS! Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – May 18, 2022
