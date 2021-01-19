Funeral for Kelly Ray Volner, 84, of Shelbyville, was Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby McGee officiating. Burial followed at Willow Mount Cemetery. Mr. Volner passed from this life Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital.
Kelly Volner, born July 15, 1936 in Jackson, was the son of the late Lonnie L. and Elma King Volner and is preceded in death by: son, Michael “Mike” Volner; and sister, Margaret Volner Brothers.
He graduated from Community High School class of 1956, served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 until 1961 and worked for Saturn, and B.F. Goodrich where he retired. He was a former member of the American Legion in Tullahoma, and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by: loving wife of 60 years, Judy Cunningham Volner; grandchildren, Danielle Volner Presley, and Blake Volner of Shelbyville, and great grandchildren; Ashlyn and Kendall Presley, Carter and Taylor Volner.
Memorial donations may be made to Southside Church of Christ @ www.cofcsouthside.com or by mail: 108 Narrows Rd. Shelbyville, TN 37160. Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021