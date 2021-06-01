Kenneth Dwight Hanley, 74, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 in Clearfield, Utah after a long illness.
Kenneth was born to Howard Hanley and Eunice Hanley (née Anderton) in the town of Tullahoma in the Great State of Tennessee in 1946.
Kenneth was drafted into the Army of the United States in September of 1968. He served and fought as a Field Artilleryman in the 6th Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment in and around Plei Djereng Camp in the Central Highlands of Vietnam from January 1969 to January 1970. After a brief period in civilian life, Kenneth enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1973 and subsequently served in the Field Artillery of many storied Army divisions including the 1st Infantry Division, 6th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division, and the 101st Infantry Division (Airborne). Kenneth retired from the U.S. Army in June of 1991, receiving many awards and accommodations, including a Bronze Star during his time in the Vietnam War.
Kenneth married the love of his life, Eva Hanley (née Shaffer) in 1972. They remained married until his passing 48 years later. Kenneth and Eva were blessed with four sons: Kenny, Mark, Clinton, and Shane.
Kenneth and Eva are members of First Christian Assembly of God. He was a Fantastic Father, Father-in-law, Grand-father, Great Grand-father, and Husband. He was a Great Man. He had a huge heart and a Great sense of humor. He is greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and anybody that had the privilege to know him.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Eva, sons; Kenny, Mark, Clinton, and Shane and siblings; Jimmy and Jack, 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Eunice Hanley and siblings, Billy Wayne, Freda, Brenda Faye and Steve.
A memorial service will be held at the Tullahoma Funeral Home, 401 Westside Drive in Tullahoma on Saturday June 5 from noon to 2 p.m.
Tullahoma News – June 2, 2021