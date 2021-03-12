Kenneth Gray Elliott, 74, of Estill Springs passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his residence. A native of Franklin County he was born on Jan. 14, 1947 to the late Virgil and Mary Steele Elliott. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 14, 2021