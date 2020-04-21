Kenneth Jeremy Blair, 36, of Winchester passed unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 at Southern TN Medical Center. He is formerly of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
He was fun, loving, respectful and determined young man with the most vivacious smile. He loved to have fun and never met a stranger. He recently found his passion and learned the tree business. He was loved by many friends but most of all, he loved his family. We lost a precious man. Together forever at last until we meet again.
He gained his wings and reunited with his grandparents, James and Gaye Clark; Kenneth Blair, Sr.; aunts, Pamela Greene and Kelli Schwarz.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving daughters Diamond Blair and Anabella Glasgow both of Tullahoma; mother, Kimberly (Charles) Bidault of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; father, Kenneth (Yvonne) Blair, Jr of Ocala, Fla.; sisters, Amanda Blair of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Breanna Blair of Ocala; brother, Charles Bidault, Jr of New Smyrna Beach; grandmother, Vivian Blair of New Smyrna Beach; nephew, Mykel Blair of New Smyrna Beach.
Memorial Services will be set at a later date in New Smyrna Beach.
A go fund me account has been set up in his name on Facebook. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 22, 2020