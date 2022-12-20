Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Kenneth James Robert McMillan “Kenny”, age 13, of Estill Springs, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt- Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Born in Towson, Maryland, on June 22, 2009, to Daniel McMillan, Sr., Kenny attended Life Change of Tullahoma. He enjoyed fishing, riding his dirt bike, skating, and hanging out with his friends were just a few things he enjoyed most. Kenny was a bright, kind, and caring young man with a beautiful heart. He was a ray of sunshine to everyone around him.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel McMillan, Sr. and Sarah Kelley; three brothers, Daniel William Grant McMillan, Jr., Liam Lane Kelley McMillan, and Travis McMillan; one sister, Brailee Kelley; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Rader Hise; maternal great grandfather, James Robert Hise; grandmother, Ruth Hunt; aunts, Sunshine McMillian, Sabrina Hunt, Laura Hunt, Terri Hunt, Brittney Hunt, and Brandy Bateman; best friend, Noah Harwell; a host of extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Lee Hunt; maternal great grandmother, Norma Jean Hise.
Funeral services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
