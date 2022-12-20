Kenneth “Kenny” James Robert McMillan

Kenneth James Robert McMillan “Kenny”, age 13, of Estill Springs, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt- Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee. 

Born in Towson, Maryland, on June 22, 2009, to Daniel McMillan, Sr., Kenny attended Life Change of Tullahoma. He enjoyed fishing, riding his dirt bike, skating, and hanging out with his friends were just a few things he enjoyed most. Kenny was a bright, kind, and caring young man with a beautiful heart. He was a ray of sunshine to everyone around him.

