Tullahoma resident Kenneth Neil Loggins, 53, passed away June 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Loggins. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Sue Loggins; sister, Lucretia Campbell; son, Ashton Lee Loggins; daughters, Brittany Nicole Loggins and Shannon Denise Loggins; and three grandchildren, Landon, Vylette and Ezra Ponder.

Graveside services were held Friday at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Cumberland Furnace. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tullahoma News – July 19, 2020

