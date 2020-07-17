Tullahoma resident Kenneth Neil Loggins, 53, passed away June 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Loggins. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Sue Loggins; sister, Lucretia Campbell; son, Ashton Lee Loggins; daughters, Brittany Nicole Loggins and Shannon Denise Loggins; and three grandchildren, Landon, Vylette and Ezra Ponder.
Graveside services were held Friday at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Cumberland Furnace. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tullahoma News – July 19, 2020