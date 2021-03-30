Kenneth Ray Dunn, 69, passed away on Friday, March 26 after an extended illness at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Ken was born on Feb. 21, 1952.

Coffee County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 31, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Dunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.