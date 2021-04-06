Kenneth Ray Durham, 56, of Tullahoma, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital. A native of Coffee County, he was born on June 17, 1964 in Manchester to the late James William and Mary Louise (Neal) Durham. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. David Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Ridge Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 7, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Durham, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 7
Visitation
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 8
Funeral Service
Thursday, April 8, 2021
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.