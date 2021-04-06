Kenneth Ray Durham, 56, of Tullahoma, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital. A native of Coffee County, he was born on June 17, 1964 in Manchester to the late James William and Mary Louise (Neal) Durham. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. David Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Ridge Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 7, 2021