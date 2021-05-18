Kenneth Ray (Pete) Jones, of Tullahoma, passed away on April 27, 2021 in Pinellas Park, Florida. He was born May 30, 1939.
Kenneth was a kind, fun-loving, card playing, poet, shuffler and old movies and sports addict. He loved his family, his friends and all his wonderful memories of Tullahoma and growing up on Jackson Street.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Orville (Pete) Jones and Willie Mae Henson Jones and his brother Gordon H. Jones.
Kenneth leaves his wife Anne Barnes Jones, one daughter Jennifer Jones Henson (Shane) and two sons, Jason J. Jones (Sara) and Jamie J. Jones (Deidre), two granddaughters Katie Taylor Edwards (Derrick) and Maggie Reid Jones and one grandson Hunter Parker and three great grandchildren and many beloved cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 30, 2 to 4 p.m. at London’s Sports Bar in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma News – May 19, 2021