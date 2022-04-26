Kent Elliott Gabrys, 67, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at his home at the age of 67.
Kent was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Alfred and Barbara Norwash Gabrys. He served his country in the Unites States Navy and then went on to work as an Enterprise System Architect Manager for Becket & Lee LLP. Kent was also a Ham Radio enthusiast with his call sign being KD1IJ. Together, Kent and his wife Mary raised four Yorkshire Terriers and loved them dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three of his Yorkies, Riley, Cassie and Abby. Kent is survived and will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Mary Kula Gabrys and his beloved Yorkie, Sadie, who were both at his side at the time of his death. He is also survived by his two sisters, Maureen LaRoche and Dawn Patch along with her husband Jeff.
A funeral service with family and friends will take place at a later date in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, Kent’s family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 27, 2022