Kevin Cameron Cook, 50, of Elora passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville with his loving family by his side. A native of Lincoln County, he was born on July 12, 1970 to George Kay and Carolyn Louise Wright Cook. There are no services scheduled at this time. The family does request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Citizens Community Bank for his children’s college fund.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March, 24, 2021