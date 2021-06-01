Kevin Lee Dixon, 32, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 32.
Kevin was born in Madison County, Alabama to the late Sheila Kay Dixon and currently worked as an Accounting Assistant at CFC Recycling. He attended First Christian Church in Tullahoma and loved spending time with his dear nieces. In addition to his mother, Kevin was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Haskell Grogan and Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Sawyer.
He is survived by his sister, Haley Dixon; two nieces, Mackenzee and Kahmya Dixon; his grandparents, Jimmy and Betty Sawyer; his father, Douglas Dixon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service is currently being planned for a later date.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 2, 2021