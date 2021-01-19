Kim Welch Stockton, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Jan., 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 67.
Kim was born in Tullahoma to the late J. Barnett Welch and Wilma Blackburn Welch who survives. During her life she worked as a Nurse Practitioner until her retirement and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her father, Kim was preceded in death by her brother, Brad Welch.
She is survived by her mother, Wilma Welch; her husband, Dale Stockton; one son, Jason Dendy and his girlfriend Lesley; one brother, Gary Welch and his wife Melissa; two grandchildren, Baylor and Bella; several nieces and nephews; and her two beloved dogs and companions Maggie and Daisy.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with David Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Motlow Community College Nursing Program or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021