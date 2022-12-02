Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Kristina Noelle Frock of Manchester passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at her home at the age of 45.
Kristina was born in Tulsa, OK to George and Sylvia Shuppert Frock who survive. She worked as a mortgage banking underwriter for J.P. Morgan Chase for 14 years. Kristina loved music, and enjoyed playing the keyboard and bass guitar. She liked ice hockey and cheering on the Detroit Red Wings. She also enjoyed watching Mystery Science Theater, Ghost Hunters, and Unsolved Mysteries. Kristina also loved cats, and during her life she had three cats that were incredibly precious to her; Coco, Loki, and Mishee. Kristina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Beulah Shuppert, and Albert and Bertha Frock; as well as several aunts and uncles. In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by two sisters, Tiffany Frock Grella, and Cinnamon Frock MacConnachie; two nieces, Kacie and Hannah Grella; two nephews, Dylan and Skyler MacConnachie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Kristina’s memory be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries- 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive St. Louis, MO 63141.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.