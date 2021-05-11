Kristopher Daniel Cates was born on Feb. 12, 2001, in Tullahoma to Jamie Cates and Stacey Partin Cates. Kris enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, and working outside, listening to country music, and he was thought of as an avid movie buff. He played baseball for many years in the Tullahoma City baseball league.

Kris is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Ann Cates. Along with his parents, Jamie Cates (Kristy) and Stacey Cates, Kris is survived by his twin sister, Katie Cates, and his brother, Seth Cates; grandparents, Danna and Marvin Sanders, Butch and Sally Partin, and Vickie Passwaters; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of Kris’s life will be announced at a later date. www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.

Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 12, 2021

