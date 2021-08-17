L.D. Carden, 96, passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at McArthur Manor in Manchester. L.D. was born in Noah on Jan. 9, 1925.

Coffee County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Aug. 18, 2021

