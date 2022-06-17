Laken Elizabeth Boone of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 26.
Laken was born in Demopolis, Ala., to Richard and Laurie Boone who survive. She was a student at Auburn University, a member of Alpha Phi Sorority, and enjoyed volunteering at the local animal shelter, and Horse Play in Tullahoma. Laken was greeted in heaven by her grandfathers, Bud Boone and Larry Brewer; and aunts, Tonah Boone Montgomery, and Karen Brewer Branch.
She is survived by her mother, Laurie Boone; her father, Richard Boone and his wife, Elizabeth; her fiancé, Josh Lopez; three brothers, Landon, Lucas, and Layne Boone, and Wesley Algood; one sister, Maddie Algood; paternal grandmother, Peggy Boone; maternal grandmother, Wooty Brewer; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Visitation for Laken will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. with close family friend, Bruce Marchand officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Laken's memory be made to either: Horse Play, P.O. Box 393, Tullahoma, TN 37388; the Alpha Phi Foundation, 1930 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201; or to Women's Heart Health.
Tullahoma News – June 19, 2022