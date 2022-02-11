Landon West Finchum, 28, of Mt. Juliet was called home to Heaven on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 in New York City.
He was born August 4, 1993 at Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joretta West Bilbrey and grandfathers, William Doyle Bilbrey and Ronald Lee Finchum Sr.
Landon is survived and greatly missed by his mother Kimberly Jo Bilbrey, father, Randall Wayne (Jamie) Finchum, grandmother, Wilma Jeanne Finchum, cousins, Jeremiah Finchum, Maddison Lopez, Cole Matlock, and Lane Matlock, aunt, DeeDee Bilbrey Matlock, and uncle, Ronald Lee Finchum Jr.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.
