Larry Dean Pogue, 71, of Estill Springs, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on Oct. 25, 1949 to the late Paul and Eula (Hinshaw) Pogue. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Chattanooga National Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 29, 2020

Service information

Dec 1
Visitation
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Dec 2
Graveside Service
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
10:00AM
Chattanooga National Cemetery
1200 Bailey Ave.
Chattanooga, TN 37404
