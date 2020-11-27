Larry Dean Pogue, 71, of Estill Springs, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on Oct. 25, 1949 to the late Paul and Eula (Hinshaw) Pogue. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 29, 2020