Funeral services for Larry Junior Thomas, 38, of Estill Springs, were held Sunday, Oct. 2, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Thomas passed suddenly from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tullahoma.
Larry was born in Lemoore, California on Jan. 30, 1984, the son of Larry and Debra (Holman) Thomas. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He would do anything for anyone, and he was very comical and ambitious. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed building things. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, and nephew.
Larry is survived by his parents, Larry and Debra Thomas; two brothers, Steven Thomas (Terin) and Christopher Thomas (Lacy); nieces and nephews, Walker, Sarah, Koltyn, Avaya, Danielle, Elisabeth, Sebastian, and Calliope; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 5, 2022
