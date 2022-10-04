Funeral services for Larry Junior Thomas, 38, of Estill Springs, were held Sunday, Oct. 2, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Thomas passed suddenly from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tullahoma.

Larry was born in Lemoore, California on Jan. 30, 1984, the son of Larry and Debra (Holman) Thomas. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He would do anything for anyone, and he was very comical and ambitious. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed building things. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, and nephew.

