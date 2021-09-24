Larry Lee Smith, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester at the age of 77.
Mr. Smith was born in Tullahoma to the late M.C. and Ethel Farris Smith and worked during his life in maintenance with Deutsch. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by two brothers, Shelby and Donald Smith; and one sister, Stilla Smith. He is survived by one son, Norman (Tina) Smith; one daughter, Annette Dunlap; one sister, Joyce Ann (Johnny) Young; grandchildren, David (Hannah) Dunlap, Kayla (Layton) Wells and Cameron Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Emory and Harrison.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Evan Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Pennington Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 26, 2021