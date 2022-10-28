Larry Moore.jpg

Larry Moore

Larry Keith Moore, of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 68.

Larry was born in Tullahoma to the late James Moore and Louada Moore. Larry was an RN for 35 plus years and was one of the top Auditors for Noridian. He loved his family and friends. His church family, though spread out, was always close to his heart. He loved the Lord more than anything and always strived to please Him. Larry is proceeded in death by his parents, as well as brother-in-law, Raydean Rackley.

